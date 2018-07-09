XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/07/2018 - 23:54 BST

Southampton Close In On Leeds United Target Angus Gunn

 




Southampton are close to signing Leeds United goalkeeping target Angus Gunn from Manchester City, according to the BBC.

Gunn has drawn interest from a number of clubs this summer, with the Whites showing keenness to add him to their ranks for next season.




However, it now appears that the Saints have stolen the march on the Championship giants and could seal the deal quickly.

The England Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Norwich City, a club where his father Bryan Gunn also played.
 


The 22-year-old has a contract with the Citizens that runs until June 2020. The youngster finds himself down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, behind Ederson and his deputy Claudio Bravo.

Southampton split goalkeeping duties between Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy last term.


McCarthy finished last season as the number 1 for Mark Hughes' team, but Gunn will be expected to fight for the spot between the sticks on the south coast.
 