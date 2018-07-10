Lyon Star On Liverpool’s Radar Keen To Continue Development In France

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon talent Houssem Aouar, who has been linked with Liverpool, insists he is happy to continue at Les Gones and is looking to hit further targets next term.



Liverpool have been monitoring the 20-year-old, who is now under contract until 2023 at Lyon, and he had a breakthrough campaign last term, making 32 appearances in Ligue 1, with six goals and five assists.











Aouar insists he is happy to stay at Lyon and is already thinking about increasing the amount of goals he scores from midfield, with getting into double figures his aim.



He told Lyon's official site: "I am happy to continue at OL and progress with the club I've developed at.





"I feel very good as a number 8, switching from defensive and offensive work.



"I want to widen my skills even further



"I want to score more goals this season.



"It would be nice to reach the ten goal mark.



"I have to make further progress in this area."



If Aouar continues to turn on the style at Lyon then he is likely to attract further attention from clubs, with Liverpool sure to continue monitoring the 20-year-old's performances in France.



The midfielder, who has now made a total of 49 appearances for Lyon's first team, has been capped by France at Under-21 level.

