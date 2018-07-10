Welcome Brother – Rangers Fans Roll Out Red Carpet For Lassana Coulibaly

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed the signing of Lassana Coulibaly on a season-long loan from Angers, with the club's fans reacting on Twitter to the move.



The 22-year-old becomes the eighth addition to the Rangers squad under new manager Steven Gerrard and is expected to strengthen the midfield of the Scottish side.











The Mali international has three years of Ligue 1 experience under his belt and is awaiting international clearance to play in Scotland, as Rangers fan Smithy welcomed him to the club.



📝#RangersFC can today announce the signing of Lassana Coulibaly on a season long loan from French side @AngersSCO subject to international clearance.



➡️ Full information: https://t.co/Pu3LJ17WxP pic.twitter.com/jxJkJIpQm9 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 10, 2018

Welcome brother 🔴⚪️🔵 — SMITHY 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@smithycrs92) July 10, 2018



Angers support group, Vents d'Angers SCO, went ahead and compared him to French star N'Golo Kante, at the same time congratulating Rangers on the signing.

Here in Angers we used to call him The Malian Ngolo Kanté, well done lads — Vents d'Angers SCO (@VentsdAngersSCO) July 10, 2018



Richard Ewings made sure to remind the player that he is joining the world's most successful club, all the while asking him to 'smash it son'.



Welcome to the famous Glasgow Rangers Coulibaly 🔵⚪🔴 The World's Most Successful Club! Go out & smash it son 👊 — Richard Ewings (@EwingsRichard) July 10, 2018

But some folks were sceptical, including E-chef, who does not understand the move to 'develop mid -able French teams' players'.



While Sean enquired if there any option to buy after the loan, Owen had some 'pretty quick' stats on the player.



I don't really understand this move, we need to build a team not develop mid table French teams players.



He may be good, I honestly don't know. — e-chef (@e_chef_music) July 10, 2018

Is there an option to buy after the loan ? — Sean Reilly (@SeanReilly420) July 10, 2018