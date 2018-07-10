XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2018 - 23:38 BST

Welcome Brother – Rangers Fans Roll Out Red Carpet For Lassana Coulibaly

 




Rangers have confirmed the signing of Lassana Coulibaly on a season-long loan from Angers, with the club's fans reacting on Twitter to the move.

The 22-year-old becomes the eighth addition to the Rangers squad under new manager Steven Gerrard and is expected to strengthen the midfield of the Scottish side.




The Mali international has three years of Ligue 1 experience under his belt and is awaiting international clearance to play in Scotland, as Rangers fan Smithy welcomed him to the club.
 

 


Angers support group, Vents d'Angers SCO, went ahead and compared him to French star N'Golo Kante, at the same time congratulating Rangers on the signing.

 

 

 


Richard Ewings made sure to remind the player that he is joining the world's most successful club, all the while asking him to 'smash it son'.
 

 

But some folks were sceptical, including E-chef, who does not understand the move to 'develop mid -able French teams' players'.

While Sean enquired if there any option to buy after the loan, Owen had some 'pretty quick' stats on the player.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 