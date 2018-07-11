Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic Fitness Levels After Champions League Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is delighted with the fitness levels of his players after his side's 3-0 victory over Alashkert in the opening game of their Champions League qualification campaign.



Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest, and Callum McGregor were on target for the Hoops as they established a healthy lead ahead of the second leg in Glasgow.











Rodgers is of the opinion that the Celtic team showed great mentality and by scoring late goals they showed that their level of fitness is something they can be proud of.



The 45-year-old also said that the Celtic players are not used to playing in such heat, but they showed great focus and fitness and feels they have a long way to go.





The former Liverpool manager told the club's official website: “It was very hot for us on the bench and we were only watching.



“I take my hat off to my players. We are certainly not used to these conditions but they coped really well and showed a strong mentality.



“When you can score late goals like we did then it tells you everything about the fitness.



"We pride ourselves on how hard we work, how hard we run and the intensity of our game.



“To do that in these conditions is a huge testament to how focused and how fit they are at this point.



"There’s still a long way to go for them but their fitness levels were evident in a game that had a lot of meaning to it and it was really pleasing to me.”



Rodgers has set his sights on Celtic again reaching the Champions League group stage this season.

