06 October 2016

11/07/2018 - 21:38 BST

Everton Make Enquiry For Inter Midfielder

 




Everton have lodged an enquiry for Inter midfielder Joao Mario.  

The Portugal international spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham and is expected to leave Inter in the current transfer window.




His agent, Kia Joorabchian, is looking for potential destinations for his client, with the Premier League his focus.

Goodison Park could be a potential destination and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Everton have lodged an enquiry to find out more about Mario's situation at the San Siro.
 


The Toffees are looking to make additions and Mario has cropped up on their radar.

It remains to be seen if Everton will progress their interest to a formal bid.


Mario made 13 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season and enjoyed his stint in the English top flight.

It had been suggested the attacking midfielder could return to the London Stadium, but West Ham have focused on other targets.
 