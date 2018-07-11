Lucas Torreira’s Agent Confirms Which Clubs Arsenal Beat To Sign Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Torreira's agent says that Arsenal saw off substantial competition for his client's signature, naming names, and he is convinced the Gunners are the right choice for the Uruguayan to continue to grow and develop.



The midfielder impressed with his displays in Serie A for Sampdoria last season and was quickly in demand when the campaign drew to a close.











But Arsenal won the race for Torreira and the player's agent has lifted the lid on the scrap the Gunners emerged successful from.



Agent Pablo Betancourt told Sampdorianews.net: "Lucas was also wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and some Spanish teams.





"But there was a verbal agreement with Arsenal and everything was closed, even at club level."



Betancourt revealed he is sure that Arsenal represent the right side for Torriera to now kick on with his career.



"I am convinced that Arsenal are currently the ideal team for him to continue his growth path."



Torreira has been handed the number 11 shirt at Arsenal, but will take time to recharge his batteries before joining up with the Gunners due to his World Cup efforts with Uruguay.



The midfielder has eight senior Uruguay caps to his name so far.

