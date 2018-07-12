Celtic Fail With Fresh John McGinn Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have failed with a second offer for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.



The Bhoys are keen to lay their hands on the midfielder this summer and McGinn has been tipped for an exit from Easter Road given the fierce interest in his services.











But Celtic have failed once again to come up with an offer that Hibernian find acceptable, though Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists he is not sure what asking price the club have put on his player.



"Two bids have come in and been rejected by the club", Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"If you want to make a major story of it, that's fine, but we've rejected two bids from Celtic.



"The club has a valuation of the player, I don't know what that is, but obviously Celtic haven't met the valuation that Hibs want at the minute", he added.



The 23-year-old midfielder only has a year left on his contract at Hibernian, something which has tilted the balance further towards a potential sale this summer.



McGinn is however expected to feature on Thursday for Hibernian in the Europa League, despite the intense speculation over his future.



Hibernian are due to take on Faroese side NSI Runavik on Thursday at Easter Road.

