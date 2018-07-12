XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2018 - 11:55 BST

Celtic Fail With Fresh John McGinn Bid

 




Celtic have failed with a second offer for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.  

The Bhoys are keen to lay their hands on the midfielder this summer and McGinn has been tipped for an exit from Easter Road given the fierce interest in his services.




But Celtic have failed once again to come up with an offer that Hibernian find acceptable, though Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists he is not sure what asking price the club have put on his player.

"Two bids have come in and been rejected by the club", Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC.
 


"If you want to make a major story of it, that's fine, but we've rejected two bids from Celtic.

"The club has a valuation of the player, I don't know what that is, but obviously Celtic haven't met the valuation that Hibs want at the minute", he added.


The 23-year-old midfielder only has a year left on his contract at Hibernian, something which has tilted the balance further towards a potential sale this summer.

McGinn is however expected to feature on Thursday for Hibernian in the Europa League, despite the intense speculation over his future.

Hibernian are due to take on Faroese side NSI Runavik on Thursday at Easter Road.
 