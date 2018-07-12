XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

12/07/2018 - 20:40 BST

Everton Closing In On AC Milan Star After Contact With Agent

 




Everton are closing in on AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci.  

The Toffees are looking to make additions to their squad this summer and have zeroed in on the 27-year-old schemer.




Agent Alessandro Lucci has been in touch with Everton in recent hours as he looks to put the finishing touches to a move to Goodison Park for Bertolacci.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Everton will pay AC Milan a fee of €6m to sign the midfielder.
 


And a five-year contract is ready for the Italian to sign, worth €2m plus bonuses per year.

The midfielder spent time on loan at Genoa last term, playing on a regular basis for the Rossoblu.


He has just a year left on his contract at AC Milan and the Rossoneri will welcome the funds.

Bertolacci came through the youth ranks at Roma and was snapped up by AC Milan from Genoa in 2015.

He has won five senior caps for Italy.
 