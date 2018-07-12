Leicester City and West Ham Remain Keen On Lazio Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City and West Ham United are continuing to track Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku.



Lazio are currently in the process of selling attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson to West Ham and another player could be set to swap Serie A for the Premier League.











West Ham were linked with Lukaku as part of the their efforts to sign Anderson, but the Brazilian's move does not include the Belgian.



But, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham and Leicester remain on Lukaku's tail.





Lukaku has now entered the final year of his contract at Lazio and has been claimed to be open to a move to England.



The defender made 44 appearances for Lazio across all competitions last season, featuring heavily for the Serie A giants.



He was included in Belgium's preliminary squad for the World Cup, but did not make the final cut.



Lukaku has been capped on eight occasions by Belgium.

