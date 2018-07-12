XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2018 - 12:13 BST

Leicester City and West Ham Remain Keen On Lazio Defender

 




Leicester City and West Ham United are continuing to track Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku.  

Lazio are currently in the process of selling attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson to West Ham and another player could be set to swap Serie A for the Premier League.




West Ham were linked with Lukaku as part of the their efforts to sign Anderson, but the Brazilian's move does not include the Belgian.

But, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham and Leicester remain on Lukaku's tail.
 


Lukaku has now entered the final year of his contract at Lazio and has been claimed to be open to a move to England.

The defender made 44 appearances for Lazio across all competitions last season, featuring heavily for the Serie A giants.


He was included in Belgium's preliminary squad for the World Cup, but did not make the final cut.

Lukaku has been capped on eight occasions by Belgium.
 