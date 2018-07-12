Mousa Dembele Only Ready To Make China Move For Massive Offer, Inter Monitoring Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Mousa Dembele would only accept a huge financial offer to move to China this summer, as Inter keep close tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's situation.



Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has made Dembele a priority target, but the Spurs star also has interest from China.











Dembele could move to China, where the transfer window closes on Friday, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he would only be prepared to move if he was offered big money.



Inter are now watching the situation carefully and waiting to see what comes Dembele's way from China before the window closes.





If Dembele is still at Spurs when the Chinese window closes, then Inter will again try to sign him.



Inter will look to convince Tottenham to accept a loan offer with a right to buy, but understand the north London club will not easily play ball.



The Nerazzurri are keeping one eye on financial fair play rules and as such want to persuade Spurs to loan Dembele out.



The Belgian is still at the World Cup in Russia.

