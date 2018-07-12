XRegister
06 October 2016

12/07/2018 - 22:37 BST

Question Mark – Neil Lennon On Future of Celtic Target John McGinn

 




Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has admitted there continues to be a question mark over John McGinn's future at the club amid interest from Celtic.  

The Scottish champions have so far seen two offers for the midfielder knocked back by Hibs, who are firm in their view that he will only leave for what they see as an acceptable fee.




McGinn had been expected to play for Hibs against NSI Runavik in a Europa League qualifier on Thursday night but watched the game from the stands.

He saw his team-mates run riot to take a commanding 6-1 first leg lead.
 


And post-match Lennon admitted there continues to be a question mark over McGinn's future and Hibs must be ready to replace him.

"John's still here obviously, though there's a question mark over his future", Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC.


"We have to look to other avenues if John decides to leave or a bid comes in that satisfies both parties", he added.

McGinn has been linked with a number of clubs and has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Easter Road.
 