Chelsea Medical For Jorginho Could Be Imminent

Napoli midfielder Jorginho could undergo a medical later today ahead of his proposed transfer to Chelsea.



While Manchester City have been insistent that they are still in the race for the Italian, Chelsea have taken charge of the transfer saga and are ahead of English champions in the chase.











Pep Guardiola has long identified the 26-year-old as his top midfield target, but Manchester City struggled to finalise an agreement with Napoli and now it seems the midfielder is on his way to Chelsea.



Chelsea have agreed a fee worth €65m with Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that the player prefers a move to England over Manchester this summer.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Jorginho could undergo a medical at Chelsea ahead of completing a transfer to the west London club in the ongoing window.



The midfielder is currently in London and is likely to join the Blues this summer despite being wooed by Manchester City over the last few months.



He even agreed a contract with the Premier League champions but Chelsea it seems, have caught Manchester City napping and are on the verge of signing Jorginho.



They have sacked Antonio Conte and are close to confirming Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.

