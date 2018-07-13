XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 22:58 BST

Inter Could Change Transfer Strategy For Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele

 




Inter are considering postponing their efforts to sign Mousa Dembele from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.  

Dembele is now into the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has so far resisted putting pen to paper to an extension as he mulls a new challenge.




A switch to China has been a big money possibility for Dembele, but the country's transfer window closes today.

Inter remain interested in Dembele, but with Spurs playing hardball over the player's asking price a new possibility for the Nerazzurri has opened up.
 


According to Sky Italia, Inter could instead wait until next summer and then look to take Dembele to Italy on a free transfer.

The Belgium international is currently at the World Cup in Russia, something which has made discussions over his future difficult.


Inter coach Luciano Spalletti remains a big fan of Dembele and has identified him as a priority transfer target for this summer.

But the Italian giants may now play the waiting game to get their hands on the midfielder.
 