Inter Could Change Transfer Strategy For Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele

Inter are considering postponing their efforts to sign Mousa Dembele from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.



Dembele is now into the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has so far resisted putting pen to paper to an extension as he mulls a new challenge.











A switch to China has been a big money possibility for Dembele, but the country's transfer window closes today.



Inter remain interested in Dembele, but with Spurs playing hardball over the player's asking price a new possibility for the Nerazzurri has opened up.





According to Sky Italia, Inter could instead wait until next summer and then look to take Dembele to Italy on a free transfer.



The Belgium international is currently at the World Cup in Russia, something which has made discussions over his future difficult.



Inter coach Luciano Spalletti remains a big fan of Dembele and has identified him as a priority transfer target for this summer.



But the Italian giants may now play the waiting game to get their hands on the midfielder.

