Inter Plot Fresh Mousa Dembele Talks, Coming Back To Table For Spurs Star

Inter are preparing to launch a decisive assault to land Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele next week.



Dembele has been Inter’s top midfield target this summer and they have shown patience in the face of Tottenham’s initial financial demands for the player.











There has been talk of Dembele moving to China this summer but with the Chinese window closing today, little movement is expected in the coming hours.



Inter are aware that Tottenham would be forced to rethink their demands for Dembele once the Chinese clubs are out of the equation at the end of the day.





It has been claimed Tottenham could ask for around €20m for the Belgian and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri will accelerate their effort to land the player next week.



They are plotting a fresh round of talks with Tottenham and are believed to be eyeing signing the midfielder for a fee around the €10m to €15m region.



Dembele is still involved in Belgium’s World Cup campaign and is expected to make a decision over his future in the coming days.



He has only a year left on his current deal and has refused to sign a new contract with Tottenham.

