XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 13:12 BST

Leeds United Target Kyle Bartley Set For West Brom Medical

 




Leeds United target Kyle Bartley is set for a medical with West Brom later today after agreeing personal terms with the club.  

Swansea City are preparing to sell the centre-back and look set to bank a fee of £4m from his departure from the Liberty Stadium.




Bartley has agreed personal terms with West Brom and, according to Express & Star, is set to be put through his medical paces by the Baggies later today.

The defender could have his arrival confirmed before West Brom's friendly against Swindon Town on Saturday, though he is unlikely to feature in the match.
 


Bartley had a successful time in the Championship while on loan at Leeds in the 2016/17 campaign.

Leeds showed initial interest in signing him at the start of the summer, but the Whites slowed down progress while bringing in Marcelo Bielsa as head coach.


The Whites, who have made just one signing so far in the shape of Lewis Baker on loan, are now set to miss out on Bartley's signature.

Bartley will instead focus on trying to help West Brom bounce back up to the Premier League.
 