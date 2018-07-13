Leeds United Target Kyle Bartley Set For West Brom Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Kyle Bartley is set for a medical with West Brom later today after agreeing personal terms with the club.



Swansea City are preparing to sell the centre-back and look set to bank a fee of £4m from his departure from the Liberty Stadium.











Bartley has agreed personal terms with West Brom and, according to Express & Star, is set to be put through his medical paces by the Baggies later today.



The defender could have his arrival confirmed before West Brom's friendly against Swindon Town on Saturday, though he is unlikely to feature in the match.





Bartley had a successful time in the Championship while on loan at Leeds in the 2016/17 campaign.



Leeds showed initial interest in signing him at the start of the summer, but the Whites slowed down progress while bringing in Marcelo Bielsa as head coach.



The Whites, who have made just one signing so far in the shape of Lewis Baker on loan, are now set to miss out on Bartley's signature.



Bartley will instead focus on trying to help West Brom bounce back up to the Premier League.

