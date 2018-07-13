Rangers Linked Oli McBurnie Ends Transfer Talk With New Contract Commitment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United and Rangers target Oli McBurnie has insisted that his aim will be to play first team football on a regular basis at Swansea City after putting pen-to-paper to a new deal.



The 22-year-old has attracted interest this summer, with Scottish giants Rangers being linked with wanting to take him to Ibrox. He was also linked with Leeds, though the Whites have chased other targets of late.











The new deal will now mean that the transfer rumours will now be put to rest, as McBurnie stays put.



The present contract is set to keep the player at the Liberty Stadium at least until at least the summer of 2021, with the club having the option to extend the deal by one more year.





Giving his reaction to signing the deal, McBurnie said that he now wants to work hard to secure regular first team action.



“I want to play regular football”, McBurnie told his club's official website.



“That was one of the key things for me. If you want to be playing international football, as I do, you need to be playing first team football for your club.



“If you are not playing regularly, you are not going to get picked.



“I have only had four starts at Swansea. Now I want to prove myself to the gaffer and everyone else and show that I can be a mainstay in this team.”



McBurnie has found the back of the net twice in 18 senior appearances during his stay at Swansea, with only four of his appearances being starts.

