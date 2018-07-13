Sampdoria In Talks To Sign Crystal Palace and Watford Target, Expecting Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are pushing to complete the signing of Crystal Palace and Watford target Gregoire Defrel from Roma.



The Rome giants are ready to offload the French hitman in the current transfer window and he has attracted interest from several clubs.











Both Crystal Palace and Watford have made enquiries about Defrel, but Sampdoria are putting their foot on the accelerator to get a deal done.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sampdoria have opened talks with Roma and are expecting to use their good relationship with the Giallorossi to get a deal over the line.





The 27-year-old was handed just 478 minutes of Serie A football at Roma last season and scored a single goal.



Defrel will be looking to secure regular first team football wherever he switches to this summer, as he looks to get his career back on track.



The striker has never played his club football outside Italy, coming through the youth set-up at Parma.



Defrel has also turned out for Foggia, Cesena and Sassuolo, along with Roma.

