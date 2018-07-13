West Ham Project Is So Interesting – Hammers New Boy Convinced

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham new boy Andriy Yarmolenko insists that the project in place at the club is an interesting one and that was precisely why he chose to take it up.



The Hammers snapped up the Ukrainian on a four-year contract earlier this week, with an undisclosed fee being agreed between the Hammers and German club Borussia Dortmund.











The 28-year-old became manager Manuel Pellegrini's fifth signing of the summer, insisting that the prospect of working with the Chilean excites him.



The project in place at West Ham is exciting, the attacker insists, with the aims being high and the level to reach being higher.





“I know I am the fifth player to arrive at West Ham this summer. I can see that an interesting project is being built here and that the team has very high aims that they want to achieve", the striker told his club's official website.



“That is why I accepted this challenge. It will be interesting for me to take part in the future of this club.”



Yarmolenko also took time to thank his former club Dynamo Kyiv, a club he believes helped to shape his career and made him what he his now.



“I spent ten years with Dynamo Kyiv and they were very good times.



"At the start, I was trying to prove to the coaches on the pitch that I was better than the other players.



"Only through my hard work during my time there have I become the player I am now.”



In the one season the attacker stayed in Germany he managed a total of 26 appearances, scoring six goals and setting up a similar amount for his team-mates.

