Everyone Knows Job Isn’t Done – Rangers Youngster On Europa League Tie

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton believes that the job isn't done yet against FK Shkupi in the Europa League and he will be ready to play his role in any way he can in the second leg.



The 18-year-old was handed his first team debut by manager Steven Gerrard in the Europa League qualifier against FK Shkupi, a match that they won 2-0 at Ibrox.











Middleton revealed that neither he nor his team feel that their performance was perfect and believes that work is still left to be done when they visit Macedonia for the second leg of the first qualifying round tie next week.



The 18-year-old therefore is ready to help the squad in any way he can, either by playing or by being on the bench seeing his team get over the line and progress to the next round.





“The job isn’t done yet at all – everyone is aware of that", Middleton told his club's official website.



"I’d be very grateful to be involved in any way [on Tuesday], whether that is traveling or even on the bench. I’m looking forward to the next week of training and then going from there."



Manager Gerrard's words before Middleton was introduced late in the second half were to get the job done, the player explained.



“It was just to get the job done.



"Although we need to play well at the same time, at the end of the day you need to get through to the next round, so it is a case of getting ahead, controlling the game and then trying to get as many goals as you can.”

