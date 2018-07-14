XRegister
06 October 2016

14/07/2018 - 21:31 BST

Joao Mario Chase – Bournemouth Snubbed, Everton Still Keen And Wolves In Hunt

 




Joao Mario has rejected a move to Bournemouth, but Everton and Wolves are in the hunt to make sure the Inter midfielder is playing his football in England again next season.  

The Portugal international spent the second half of last term on loan in the Premier League with West Ham and has been tipped for the exit door at Inter this summer.




The race for his services is now heating up and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Mario has turned down the chance to go to Bournemouth, who were willing to pay €17m to €18m to Inter.

Everton showed interest in Mario earlier this summer and remain interested in taking him to Goodison Park.
 


However, the Toffees so far favour only a straight loan deal for Mario, something which Inter are not keen to accept.

There is also interest from Wolves, who are ready to sign him on a permanent basis and meet Inter's demands.


The newly promoted Premier League club would also place a lucrative contract in front of Mario.

If an agreement is found, it is claimed that Mario could quickly head to England with Wolves.
 