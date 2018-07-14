XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2018 - 21:13 BST

Jurgen Klopp Indicates Leeds United and Rangers Target Closing In On Loan Move

 




Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Leeds United and Rangers target Harry Wilson is closing in on a loan switch after he left him out of Liverpool's friendly against Bury on Saturday.  

Wilson impressed on a loan stint at Hull City last season and the Wales international has had a host of clubs expressing interest in signing him this summer.




Leeds and Rangers are amongst the sides to have been linked with Wilson and Klopp says he did not want to take any risks with the winger by playing him against Bury, a friendly clash on Saturday that finished in a 0-0 draw.

Explaining why Wilson was not involved, Klopp told his club's official site: "Harry has a lot of interest in him from different clubs, so no risk now.
 


"[Playing] with a little bit tired legs during the game, that makes no sense.

"So Harry has a little session at home", the Liverpool boss added.


Wilson, 21, made 13 appearances for Hull in the Championship over the course of his loan stint, scoring seven goals.

He netted against Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Ipswich Town, QPR, Burton Albion and Bristol City.
 