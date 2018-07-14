Jurgen Klopp Indicates Leeds United and Rangers Target Closing In On Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Leeds United and Rangers target Harry Wilson is closing in on a loan switch after he left him out of Liverpool's friendly against Bury on Saturday.



Wilson impressed on a loan stint at Hull City last season and the Wales international has had a host of clubs expressing interest in signing him this summer.











Leeds and Rangers are amongst the sides to have been linked with Wilson and Klopp says he did not want to take any risks with the winger by playing him against Bury, a friendly clash on Saturday that finished in a 0-0 draw.



Explaining why Wilson was not involved, Klopp told his club's official site: "Harry has a lot of interest in him from different clubs, so no risk now.





"[Playing] with a little bit tired legs during the game, that makes no sense.



"So Harry has a little session at home", the Liverpool boss added.



Wilson, 21, made 13 appearances for Hull in the Championship over the course of his loan stint, scoring seven goals.



He netted against Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Ipswich Town, QPR, Burton Albion and Bristol City.

