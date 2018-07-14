Leeds United Striker’s Switch Away From Elland Road Set To Be Permanent

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson's move from Leeds United to Malmo will be a permanent transfer.



The Swedish striker is out of the picture at Elland Road, but had been reluctant to call time on his adventure in England and chose a loan to Blackburn Rovers last summer over options to return to his homeland.











But on Friday it emerged that Malmo had reached an agreement with Leeds for Antonsson and the player was undergoing his medical ahead of a switch to the Swedish champions.



And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Antonsson's departure this summer will be permanent.





Malmo have agreed a fee with Leeds to sign the striker and are expected to complete the transfer within the next 48 hours.



A move to Malmo will see Antonsson play under former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler, who was handed the reins at the Swedish champions recently.



Antonsson also had interest from Serie B side Brescia, but was not keen on moving to the Italian second tier.



Instead he will join a Malmo side sitting in tenth place in the Swedish top flight after 13 games so far.

