Malmo Indicate Paperwork Issue To Resolve Before Leeds United Striker Can Join

Malmo have admitted there is a detail relating to the paperwork of Marcus Antonsson's move from Leeds United which must be resolved before the transfer can be announced.



The Swedish champions have agreed a fee with Leeds for the permanent transfer of the striker and Malmo indicated earlier today that Antonsson was on his way by plane to Sweden.











They signalled an announcement would come at 4pm Swedish time, but the clock ticked on with no word on Antonsson.



Now the Swedish side have provided and update and said on Twitter: "A detail remains in the paperwork before we can communicate the news."





Antonsson was frozen out of the first team picture at Leeds and spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in League One, helping the Ewood Park outfit to win promotion.



Not in the plans of new head coach Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have moved to shift the striker off the books.



Antonsson was also wanted by Italian Serie B side Brescia.



There was also interest from other Swedish clubs, but Malmo have won the race and Antonsson will play under former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler in the ongoing Swedish season.

