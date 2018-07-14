XRegister
06 October 2016

14/07/2018 - 12:03 BST

Manchester City Feel Napoli Pushed Jorginho To Chelsea, Concede Defeat In Race

 




Manchester City believe that Napoli have pushed Jorginho towards Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri after they backed out of the race for the midfielder.

Following the announcement of Sarri as the new Chelsea manager, the club are hopeful of completing a deal to announce the signature of Jorginho from Napoli.




The midfielder is said to have undergone a medical at Chelsea and the club are expected to communicate soon that they have signed the Italian this summer.

However, Jorginho seemed destined for a move to Manchester City for several weeks and even agreed personal terms on a contract with the Premier League champions.
 


But according to the BBC, Manchester City have now backed out of the transfer race and believe Napoli lent a helping hand to Chelsea in their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Until recently it was claimed that Jorginho has his eyes set on a move to Manchester City and was itching to work under Pep Guardiola, something the Citizens believed to be the case as late as Thursday.


Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis dropped a bombshell on Manchester City earlier in the week when he announced Jorginho prefers a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Premier League champions believe Napoli pushed Jorginho to join Chelsea under his former manager Sarri.
 