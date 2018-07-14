Maurizio Sarri Instantly Puts Chelsea On Collision Course With Liverpool For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has identified Liverpool target Alisson as his goalkeeper of choice as he starts a new era at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea announced the appointment of Sarri as their new manager on Saturday morning and even confirmed his first signing in the form of Jorginho from Napoli.











With Thibaut Courtois’ future at Chelsea under the microscope, the club are in the market for a new goalkeeper and Sarri has made it clear who he wants at Stamford Bridge.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the new Chelsea boss wants Roma goalkeeper Alisson at the start of his reign at Stamford Bridge during the ongoing transfer window.





Sarri has been eyeing the Brazilian since his Napoli days and even tried to take him to the San Paolo, but the Giallorossi refused to sell the goalkeeper.



Alisson has been linked with a move away from Roma and Real Madrid are said to be his preferred choice but the European champions are not keen to meet Roma’s asking price.



Liverpool though are pushing ahead with their bid to sign Alisson and are claimed to be preparing a €70m offer for Roma.



With Sarri expected to steer Chelsea towards signing Alisson if Courtois decide to leave the club in the summer, the Blues could be on a collision course with Liverpool for the Brazilian.

