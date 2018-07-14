XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2018 - 11:22 BST

Ready To Smash Roma Resistance – Liverpool Set To Pull Trigger On Big Bid For Chelsea Target Alisson

 




Liverpool are preparing to break Roma's resistance for Chelsea target Alisson, with a €70m bid being prepared by Jurgen Klopp's side.  

The Merseyside giants are keen to land a new goalkeeper this summer following Loris Karius' struggles between the sticks, while Klopp remains unconvinced about Simon Mignolet.




Chelsea and Real Madrid have been chasing Roma goalkeeper Alisson, but the Spanish giants are unwilling to meet the player's asking price, while the Blues will not move until Thibaut Courtois departs.

Liverpool are bidding to take advantage of their two rivals for Alisson not being in a position to close the deal and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, are preparing an offer.
 


The Reds are ready to put €70m on the plate, the sum which Roma have been looking for and which should be enough to force the Giallorossi to sell.

Liverpool got a close look at Alisson last season when they tackled Roma in the Champions League semi-final.


Klopp was left impressed by the Brazilian and is keen to make him his number 1 next season.

Alisson though has been favouring a switch to Real Madrid.
 