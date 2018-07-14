Valencia More Optimistic Over Signing Arsenal and Tottenham Target Andre Gomes, Have Plan

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia have become more optimistic about their chances of signing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Gomes from Barcelona.



Gomes is expected to be on the move away from the Camp Nou this summer after managing just 628 minutes of action in La Liga for the Catalans last term.











Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on the Portuguese midfielder, but Valencia identified their former player at the start of the summer as someone they wanted to bring back to the Mestalla.



According to Spanish daily Super Deporte, Valencia considered signing Gomes to be almost impossible when they assessed it at the start of the summer window.





But now they have become more optimistic and have moved the signing into the difficult category.



Valencia coach Marcelino is a big fan of Gomes and is keen to bring him back to the club.



He made 78 appearances for Los Che over the course of his two-year stay at the Mestalla, producing performances which caught Barcelona's attention.



Valencia have now drawn up a plan they hope will lead to the 24-year-old's return.

