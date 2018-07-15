I’d Have Liked To Be Further Along – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers On Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has admitted he would have hoped for Celtic to have done more transfer business by this stage of the summer, even though he is not aiming for a squad overhaul.



The Northern Irishman is looking to freshen up his Celtic squad and most recently the Bhoys have been trying to conclude a deal with Hibernian for midfielder John McGinn.











But Celtic have no agreement in place for McGinn and have seen Hibs reject two bids so far.



Rodgers' men are now in the thick of their bid to reach the group stage of the Champions League and the Celtic boss would have liked his side to have added fresh faces.





"I’d always have liked to have more in by now but the most important thing was ensuring we kept the players we wanted to stay. The likes of Tom Rogic and these guys", Rodgers was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



"Absolutely for sure we need to strengthen, and that will come.



"It’s only in certain specific areas, it’s not a total overhaul.



"We’ve been building, developing and growing for the last few years and this will hopefully be another year to do that.



"If we can bring in another number of players that will improve our squad, that will be nice."



So far Celtic's transfer business has been related to keeping players, such as signing Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, and bringing in cash, selling Stuart Armstrong to Southampton and Erik Sviatchenko to FC Midtjylland.

