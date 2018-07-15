XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/07/2018 - 13:18 BST

I’m Trying To Work Out What Makes Josh Windass Tick – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits he is still trying to work out what makes Josh Windass tick.  

The Rangers midfielder was criticised by some fans for his performance in the Gers' 2-0 Europa League win over FK Shkupi at Ibrox on Thursday evening.




Gerrard deployed Windass wide on the right against the Macedonians and the former Accrington Stanley man was brought off and replaced by Glenn Middleton late in the second period, prompting cheers from the Rangers fans.

Windass has split opinion amongst Gers supporters during his time at Ibrox and Gerrard admits he still needs to understand the midfielder's personality.
 


"I’ve known Josh for three-and-a-half weeks", Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Sunday Post.

"I’m still trying to work out the character of not just him, but a lot of them.


"We are getting used to each other, building relationships.

"What I will say is he has applied himself very, very well since day one."

Windass has been linked with a move away from Rangers in recent transfer windows, amid interest in his services from clubs south of the border.

Rangers are in action in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Shkupi on Tuesday night and all eyes will be on whether Gerrard again names Windass in his starting eleven.
 