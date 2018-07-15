XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/07/2018 - 16:24 BST

Inter Send Message To Tottenham Hotspur Target, Have Signing Deadline Date In Mind

 




Inter have reassured Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom that they are still keen to sign him and Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio has a date in mind by which time he wants to do the deal.  

The Serie A giants have been in talks with French club Bordeaux to land the Brazilian winger, but have so far failed to reach an agreement.




Inter have now put the brakes on their efforts as they focus on bringing in a full-back, which they view as a priority.

But Inter do not want Malcom, who has been keen to make the move, to lose heart and join another club.
 


As such, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Inter have let Malcom know that he remains a player they plan on signing and they will return to the talks.

Ausilo is also keen to make sure that Malcom is an Inter player before 26th July, when Bordeaux are set to play in the Europa League second qualifying round.


Tottenham have also been strongly linked with Malcom, a player boss Mauricio Pochettino is a firm fan of.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can take advantage of Inter's slowdown in the race for Malcom.
 