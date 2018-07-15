XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/07/2018 - 15:03 BST

Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani Signals Intent To Help Cash-Strapped Serie B Side

 




Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani is interested in investing in Italian Serie B side Bari, who are desperately trying to raise funds before 6pm Italian time on Monday.  

Bari need to make sure they have €3m flowing into the coffers to make sure they are able to confirm their place in Serie B for next season.




Leeds supremo Radrizzani is tipped to take part in the recapitalisation of the club.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Radrizzani has told Bari mayor Antonio Decaro that he is interested in investing.
 


If Radrizzani establishes close links with Bari then it could potentially see the Serie B side working closely with Leeds.

The Whites could send talents on loan spells at the Italian club to further their development.  


Bari finished in seventh place in Serie B last season, earning a ticket to the promotion playoffs, though their dream was ended by Cittadella.

Brescia, owned by former Leeds president Massimo Cellino, finished in 16th and just two points clear of the drop zone.
 