06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2018 - 13:56 BST

Chelsea Fans With Mixed Reactions To Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid Link

 




Eden Hazard has been touted for a move to Real Madrid this summer, with the player himself hinting at the possibility of a transfer, as Blues fans weigh on in the saga.

On the back of a superb World Cup, the Belgian has suggested that the time might be right to move on, but Chelsea are are not keen to lose Hazard.




But there are doubts over whether Real Madrid would match Chelsea's valuation of their star man, which could be more than the €222m world record fee Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar. Twitter user SamiiOfficiall set the record straight for the club, with Olivia believeing that Hazard can reach the 'next level' under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
 

 


John Battsek warned the club about handling the situation better, making a 'jumbo new offer' to the player, but also allowing him to go if he wants to.

 

 

 


Chelsea fan Frankie thinks that Hazard leaving would indeed create a 'huge vacuum' at the club, but says Chelsea must move on and maybe buy Lorenzo Insigne, who has already worked under Sarri.
 

 

Janak Arora finds Hazard's behaviour 'cocky', attributing it perhaps to Chelsea's absence from the Champions League. He also suggested a possible player swap with Real Madrid if the deal does go through.

Meanwhile, KINGPING states Chelsea 'need' Hazard and N'Golo Kante, and fellow fan Marko Zoric has a replacement on his mind.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 