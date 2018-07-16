Chelsea Fans With Mixed Reactions To Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard has been touted for a move to Real Madrid this summer, with the player himself hinting at the possibility of a transfer, as Blues fans weigh on in the saga.



On the back of a superb World Cup, the Belgian has suggested that the time might be right to move on, but Chelsea are are not keen to lose Hazard.











But there are doubts over whether Real Madrid would match Chelsea's valuation of their star man, which could be more than the €222m world record fee Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar. Twitter user SamiiOfficiall set the record straight for the club, with Olivia believeing that Hazard can reach the 'next level' under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.



I genuinely believe Eden Hazard will get to the next level playing under Sarri & his attacking style. It’s all Hazard has wanted.



That’s why we need to keep him for one more season at least. #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) July 16, 2018



John Battsek warned the club about handling the situation better, making a 'jumbo new offer' to the player, but also allowing him to go if he wants to.

The club need to be very careful how they handle this moment. We should make him a jumbo new offer but If Eden wants go he should be allowed to go. He’s given us 6 of his best years, won us plenty, he deserves to be treated with the utmost respect. #cfc #chelseafc @hazardeden10 — John Battsek (@DiegoisGod) July 16, 2018



Chelsea fan Frankie thinks that Hazard leaving would indeed create a 'huge vacuum' at the club, but says Chelsea must move on and maybe buy Lorenzo Insigne, who has already worked under Sarri.



If Hazard leaves, It would be a huge vacuum that nobody could completely replace But we must move on, For my Insigne is an option because it is the same position, knows the scheme of Sarri and not so expensive and with part of that money I would also sign Bailey. #cfc — Frankiė (@HazardFever) July 16, 2018

Janak Arora finds Hazard's behaviour 'cocky', attributing it perhaps to Chelsea's absence from the Champions League. He also suggested a possible player swap with Real Madrid if the deal does go through.



Meanwhile, KINGPING states Chelsea 'need' Hazard and N'Golo Kante, and fellow fan Marko Zoric has a replacement on his mind.



This is the first time I've seen hazard act cocky. I really think it might be about us not there in the champions league. I hope he stays tho. I'm sure he run riot under Saari. If the deal does go through, we should ask for isco or bale in return. #cfc #hazard — Janak Arora (@janakcfc) July 16, 2018