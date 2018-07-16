Chelsea Refused To Consider Permanent Departure of Leeds United Bound Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea were not willing to consider letting Jamal Blackman go on a permanent deal or sanction a purchase option being included in the loan agreement he is expected to sign with Leeds United.



The Whites have turned to Blackman after failing to land Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale and now Southampton custodian Angus Gunn.











They put Blackman through his medical paces over the weekend and are expected to confirm his loan arrival at some point on Monday.



Blackman impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season, but there was never any prospect of Leeds putting in place a permanent deal, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Chelsea are claimed to view Blackman as a future first team player and have no intention of letting him permanently depart Stamford Bridge.



He will be expected to slot in as the number 1 at Elland Road, despite competition from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.



Young Peacock-Farrell established himself between the sticks for Leeds last season after dislodging the error-prone and now departed Felix Wiedwald.



Leeds also let experienced goalkeeper Andy Lonergan leave this summer.

