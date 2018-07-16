Chelsea Team-Mates Said Don’t Miss Marcelo Bielsa Chance – Jamal Blackman

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman has revealed that everyone at the London-based club told him that the opportunity he was getting to play under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United wasn't one to be missed.



The Whites have snapped up the young goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal, thus making him the second player to move from Stamford Bridge to Elland Road this summer.











Head coach Bielsa zeroed in on 24-year-old after missing out on two of Leeds' main targets, Angus Gunn and David Stockdale, with the former joining Southampton and a loan move not materialising for the latter.



The youngster passed a medical over the weekend, with the deal being finally completed on Monday after Blackman put pen-to-paper to a contract.





Giving his reaction after the finalisation of the move, the youngster said that he was advised by everyone at Chelsea not to miss out on the chance to play for such a big club as Chelsea and their boss Bielsa.



“It’s such a big club with a great manager as well", Blackman was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"At Chelsea everyone speaks really highly of him.



"They said that being able to work under him would be a great opportunity, and in your career you don’t get that many opportunities like this. I



"t was one I had to take."



Blackman, a product of Chelsea's youth academy, was promoted to senior level in 2012, but is yet to make his senior debut.

