06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2018 - 17:01 BST

I’ll Take Loans – Leeds United Fans With Mixed Reactions As Jamal Blackman Signs

 




Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Chelsea star Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan, leaving Whites fans weighing in on the deal. 

Blackman has become the second signing of the summer for Leeds after fellow Chelsea star Lewis Baker also moved to Elland Road on loan.




The 24-year-old, who was on loan at Sheffield United last season, is expected to fight for his spot in the starting eleven with fellow shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, as Leeds fan Andy welcomed him to the club.
 

 


Although some fans have reservations about signing players on loan, Andy Linfoot would prefer to take them as long as the 'players improve the squad' and are better than the affordable ones available.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Twitter user WeAllLoveLeeds is looking forward to the rest of the signings, opining the club need 'at least' four more players.
 

 

On the other hand, Oliver White has a reason for concern, stating Peacock-Farell may prefer to leave for 'first team football'.

While Danny Mot Osborne wants a striker, fellow Leeds fan Ashley Wyatt wants some credit for his wife for the new signing.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 