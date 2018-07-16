I’ll Take Loans – Leeds United Fans With Mixed Reactions As Jamal Blackman Signs

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Chelsea star Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan, leaving Whites fans weighing in on the deal.



Blackman has become the second signing of the summer for Leeds after fellow Chelsea star Lewis Baker also moved to Elland Road on loan.











The 24-year-old, who was on loan at Sheffield United last season, is expected to fight for his spot in the starting eleven with fellow shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, as Leeds fan Andy welcomed him to the club.





Although some fans have reservations about signing players on loan, Andy Linfoot would prefer to take them as long as the 'players improve the squad' and are better than the affordable ones available.

I’ll take loans all day long if the players improve the squad and are better than we can afford to sign! #lufc — Andy Linfoot (@andylinfoot13) July 16, 2018



Meanwhile, Twitter user WeAllLoveLeeds is looking forward to the rest of the signings, opining the club need 'at least' four more players.



Let’s see what happens re rest of signings as we need another 4 at least in addition to Baker and Blackman — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) July 16, 2018

On the other hand, Oliver White has a reason for concern, stating Peacock-Farell may prefer to leave for 'first team football'.



While Danny Mot Osborne wants a striker, fellow Leeds fan Ashley Wyatt wants some credit for his wife for the new signing.



Feel sorry for Peacock-Farrell. He was excellent last season after waiting so long for a chance & now we’ve signed somebody to replace him. Blackman is a good goalkeeper, but this seems like a weird signing to me. Wouldn’t be surprised if BPF leaves for first team football. #LUFC — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) July 16, 2018

Can we have a striker now please? #lufc — ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Danny Mot Osborne🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@Kingdanny30) July 16, 2018