16/07/2018 - 13:10 BST

Leeds United Sign Jamal Blackman From Chelsea

 




Leeds United have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Jamal Blackman from Chelsea.  

The shot-stopper will spend the entire 2018/19 campaign on loan at Elland Road and will be expected to become the number 1 between the sticks under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa.




Blackman spent last season on loan in the Championship at Sheffield United, where he impressed.

The goalkeeper kept nine clean sheets across 33 appearances in all competitions for the Blades.
 


He will now bid to hit the ground running at Leeds as he looks to continue his development away from Stamford Bridge.

Blackman will compete with Bailey Peacock-Farrell at Elland Road.


Peacock-Farrell broke through into the Leeds' first team last season as a regular by dislodging Felix Wiedwald from between the sticks.

Leeds play their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday against Forest Green Rovers and it remains to be seen if Blackman will be involved for the Whites.
 