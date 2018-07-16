XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2018 - 11:22 BST

St Mirren In Talks With Celtic To Sign Bhoys Star

 




St Mirren are holding talks with Celtic as they aim to snap up winger Michael Johnston on a loan deal.  

Buddies boss Alan Stubbs is keen to make signings over the coming weeks and has zeroed in on the 19-year-old Bhoy as an option.




According to former top flight star Tam McManus, St Mirren are holding discussions with Celtic as they look to close out the loan agreement.

The teenager made two appearances under Brendan Rodgers in the Scottish Premiership last season, while he also turned out in the Scottish Cup.
 


But the majority of Johnston's football came at youth level.

Johnston tasted UEFA Youth League football and made an impression, scoring three times in five games, along with providing two assists.


Celtic may take the view Johnston's development could be better helped by playing for St Mirren in the Premiership in the forthcoming campaign.

McManus has backed that thinking, writing on Twitter: "Better out playing every week in the Scottish Premiership than sitting on bench all season at Celtic and getting the odd sub appearance surely?"

Johnston has another two years on his contract at Celtic.
 