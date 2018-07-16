XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2018 - 11:07 BST

Sunderland Schedule Medical For George Evans

 




Reading midfielder George Evans is expected to have a medical with Sunderland on Tuesday ahead of sealing his move to the Stadium of Light.  

Sunderland have agreed a fee with Reading for the former Manchester City youngster and are closing in on adding him to Jack Ross' squad.




According to the Reading Chronicle, Evans is due to travel to Sunderland later today, while he has been booked in for a medical on Tuesday.

Evans had joined the Reading squad at their pre-season training base in Austria, but is now leaving for Sunderland after the Royals received an offer they could not turn down.
 


The 23-year-old joined Reading in 2016 and made 18 appearances in the Championship for the Royals last term.

Evans is able to operate as a defensively minded midfielder or as a centre-back.


He has a further year left to run on his contract with Reading and will depart the club having clocked up a total of 71 appearances, with four goals.

Evans has played at League One level and has over 50 appearances in the division to his name.
 