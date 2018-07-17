Chelsea Expected To Respond To Liverpool’s Alisson Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea could launch a bid to rival Liverpool for the signature of Alisson in the coming days.



The Reds have slapped a €70m bid in for the Brazilian shot-stopper and are hoping to wrap up a deal to take him to Anfield from Roma this summer.











But Roma are in no rush to sanction his departure as they look to earn the maximum possible price from his sale.



And the Giallorossi may yet see Chelsea become involved in the race as, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, they could make their own move for Alisson in the coming days.





Chelsea are aware that Thibaut Courtois could leave this summer after holding off extending his contract at Stamford Bridge.



Courtois could move to Real Madrid and new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is a firm fan of Alisson.



Sarri wanted to take Alisson to Napoli during his time in charge of the southern Italian side.



But Chelsea may need to act quickly to prevent Alisson falling into Liverpool's hands.

