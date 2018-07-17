XRegister
06 October 2016

17/07/2018 - 11:37 BST

Claim From Italy: Juventus Seriously Considering Paul Pogba Summer Swoop

 




Juventus are considering testing Manchester United’s resolve to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford this summer, it has been claimed.

The Italian champions have already shocked many by completing an ambitious move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.




There is speculation over whether Juventus will consider buying any more big money players after signing the Portuguese superstar, but it seems they have appetite for some more.

And it has been claimed that Juventus are seriously considering re-signing Pogba from Manchester United and completing an audacious coup for the French World Cup winner.
 


Manchester United have been clear about not selling the midfielder despite his struggles last season, but according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Juventus are now preparing to test that resolve.

The Italian champions are considering putting in exploratory bid of around €60m to €70m in order to test whether Manchester United are open to negotiations to sell Pogba.


Juventus are certain that Manchester United will reject the offer, but they are keen to explore the possibility of re-signing the midfielder, whose high wages would also present an obstacle in any proposed transfer.

Following a strong World Cup, Pogba’s value has only enhanced and for the moment Manchester United are in no mood to sell their most prized asset.
 