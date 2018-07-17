Inter Cool Interest In Tottenham Star, Look At Younger Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are cooling their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele and are looking at other options in the market.



Dembele has a year left on his current deal and has rejected offers to sign a new contract with the north London club, which many expected would pave the way for him to leave.











The Belgian was hopeful of attracting a big offer from the Chinese Super League but their transfer window slammed shut last week without anyone making a move for the midfielder.



Inter have long been keeping tabs on the midfielder and the Belgian has been identified as their top target, with suggestions Spurs would have to lower their demands once the Chinese were taken out of the equation.





However, Dembele’s move to Inter seems unlikelier than ever at the moment, as according to FcInterNews.it the Nerazzurri are cooling their interest in the midfielder and are considering other younger options.



For a while Inter believed that they would be able to attract the Belgian to move to Italy and convince him to lower his wage demands to continue playing at a high level.



However, Dembele has shown little interest in considering a wage cut and for the moment seems unwilling to take a financial hit.



The potential high cost of the deal has forced Inter to look at other players, who are cheaper and younger than the 31-year-old.

