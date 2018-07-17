Time To Go Home – Daley Blind Pens Farewell Message To Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Daley Blind has insisted that he felt delighted playing for Manchester United over the last four years, but believes the time was right for him to return to Ajax.



Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday morning that Blind has completed a permanent move back to Ajax after going through the formalities of a transfer.











The Dutchman joined Manchester United from the Dutch giants in 2014 and was a key part of the squad in his first three years at the club before becoming a peripheral figure last season.



Blind won the EFL Cup, the Europa League and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford and made 141 appearances for Manchester United over four season, including 17 in all competitions in the 2017/18 campaign.





The Dutchman conceded that playing for Manchester United was an absolute delight and he thanked everyone associated with the club for all the help they provided.



However, he believes after four years in England it is time for him to return to his boyhood club Ajax.



Blind took to Twitter and wrote: “First of all I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family.



“To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me. I had four great years with four trophies!



“I want to thank everyone, the managers, coaches, the medical department, everyone who helped me to settle in so quick at the beginning, of course my teammates and last but definitely not least the fans!”



He continued: “I want to thank you for all the love and support I received and still get.



“I will never forget some of the special games and moments, I will miss you ‘The Theatre of Dreams’! But now it’s time to go home.”

