06 October 2016

18/07/2018 - 17:16 BST

Chelsea Target Alisson Flying To England To Complete Liverpool Move

 




Roma goalkeeper Alisson is catching a flight to Manchester Airport, from where he will then head to Liverpool to seal his switch to the Reds.

Liverpool have agreed a fee with Roma to sign the Brazilian shot-stopper and are pushing hard to get the deal over the line.




Alisson is also of interest to Chelsea, but the Blues need to sell Thibaut Courtois before they can make their move and as such they are being left behind in the race for the goalkeeper's signature.

According to Sky Italia, Alisson is now about to board a plane which will take him to Manchester Airport.
 


From there he will get in a car which will take him to Liverpool.

The Reds have already scheduled a medical for Alisson as they aim to make sure the deal is completed as quickly as possible.


Jurgen Kopp has been under pressure to sign a new goalkeeper following the error-prone performances of both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Now the German is set to get his man in the shape of Alisson.
 