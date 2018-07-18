Joining Malmo From Leeds United Doesn’t Mean I’ve Failed – Marcus Antonsson

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson has dismissed suggestions that moving to Malmo from Leeds United means he has failed.



Leeds signed the Swedish striker from Kalmar in the summer of 2016 and Antonsson arrived in England as the top scorer in the Swedish top flight.











But he struggled to command regular minutes at Elland Road and was shipped out by Leeds last summer to Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal.



Antonsson helped Rovers win promotion to the Championship, but still found the door at Elland Road closed when he returned and has been sold to Malmo.





Antonsson may be heading back to Sweden, but he refuses to accept that it means he failed in England.



"I do not feel that I've failed in any way by going back to Malmo", he told Swedish daily Expressen.



"Here I have extremely good players around me who can give me the service I like in the box.



"Here there is an opportunity to play in the Champions League and if not all the way then into the Europa League.



"I only see great opportunites", Antonsson added.



The striker, who managed 21 appearances and three goals in all competitions for Leeds, admits that he would have earned more money if he had remained abroad.



"Financially, it could have been more beneficial to stay abroad, but it does not matter.



"Money is not everything. Yes, it's part of it. But if I succeed, I can go abroad again."



Antonsson also had an offer to join Italian Serie B side Brescia, owned by former Leeds president Massimo Cellino, but knocked it back.

