My Style Closer To Pep Guardiola Than Jose Mourinho – Maurizio Sarri

Follow @insidefutbol





Freshly appointed Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri admits Jose Mourinho’s track record speaks for himself but has indicated that he prefers Pep Guardiola as they share the same playing philosophy.



Following finishing fifth last season, Chelsea decided to get rid of Antonio Conte and Sarri has been brought in to replace his compatriot at Stamford Bridge.











Chelsea are looking at Sarri to mount a challenge to Pep Guardiola’s champions Manchester City side and fight for a place in the top four with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United team.



Sarri was in Serie B when Mourinho was winning league titles and the Champions League with Inter Milan and the two have never pitted their wits against each other.





The Italian has a healthy respect for the Manchester United boss and believes his track record as a manager speaks for itself



But the 59-year-old indicated his preference for Guardiola as they share the philosophy of playing attacking football.



Speaking about Mourinho, Sarri said in a press conference: “He has won everything and I think that is enough as a manager.



“He has won everything and I think someone who has this track record does not need a description.



"We are talking about a world level manager. I [hold him in] esteem, Pep, and the other managers.



“My playing style is closer to Guardiola so I appreciate him but they are both world class.”



Guardiola displayed his love for Napoli and Sarri’s football when his Manchester City side played against the Serie A giants in last season’s Champions League.

