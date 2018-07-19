AC Milan Consider Proposing Player Swap Deal To Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are considering a possible swap deal involving Gianluigi Donnarumma moving to Chelsea with the Rossoneri getting their hands on Alvaro Morata this summer.



Chelsea have given a clear run to Liverpool to get Alisson and the Roma goalkeeper will undergo a medical today ahead of joining the Anfield outfit.











The Blues are still in the market for a goalkeeper as Thibaut Courtois is angling for a move to Real Madrid and Donnarumma has emerged as one of the club's top targets.



AC Milan are aware that they could struggle to hold onto the Italian shot-stopper, especially with super agent Mino Raiola pushing him to leave the club and are open to offers.





The Rossoneri also have their eyes on Chelsea striker Morata and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Serie A giants could consider proposing a swap deal involving Donnarumma and the Spaniard.



Morata has emerged as AC Milan’s top target this summer, but they are aware that the deal could be difficult to pull off especially with their current financial situation.



However, they are keen to try their luck and with Chelsea eyeing Donnarumma, they see a potential window for a swap deal involving the two players.



It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be keen to conduct such a complicated operation with only a few weeks left in the window.

