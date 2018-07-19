Be Certain, I’ll Give My All – Alisson Reacts After Sealing Liverpool Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alisson from Italian giants Roma, with the Brazilian vowing to give his all.



The Reds have made the shot-stopper the most expensive goalkeeper in world football with a deal worth up to £65m agreed with Roma for his signature.











He has now put pen to paper to a contract with the Reds and insists he will give his all for the cause under manager Jurgen Klopp.



The 25-year-old also hailed the big step which a move to Liverpool means for his career.





"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning", he told Liverpool's official site.



"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family.



"You can be certain that I'll give my all."



Alisson caught the eye with his performances for Roma in Serie A and the Champions League last season and had also been linked with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.



He is expected to slot in as Liverpool's number 1, replacing Loris Karius.

