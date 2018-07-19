Celtic Star Dedryck Boyata Wants To Join Club That Reflects His Level of World Cup Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata is not short of clubs wanting to sign him this summer, but is keen to end up at a side that reflects his performance level at the World Cup in Russia.



The 27-year-old impressed with his performances in the World Cup with Belgium, where he featured in all three group stage games, in which his team conceded just two goals.











His displays, combined with his contractual situation at Celtic, mean he has a number of clubs keen on securing his signature this summer.



And, according to Belgian daily DH, Boyata wants to make sure he joins a club who are befitting of the level he operated at in Russia, and his entourage have had interest from clubs in Italy, France and Spain.





Prior to the World Cup in Russia, Boyata had in fact spoken about his keenness to move forwards towards a new challenge away from Scotland, and it is believed that something could soon materialise.



Celtic legend John Hartson has spoken about the need for the Bhoys to tie Boyata down to a new contract, arguing that the defender's performances in the World Cup could make him worth £40m.



Boyata managed as many as 24 league appearances for Celtic last term, even going on to add to the scoresheet once.



He has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2019, meaning he is now into the final 12 months.

