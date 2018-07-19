XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2018 - 17:44 BST

Celtic Star Dedryck Boyata Wants To Join Club That Reflects His Level of World Cup Performance

 




Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata is not short of clubs wanting to sign him this summer, but is keen to end up at a side that reflects his performance level at the World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old impressed with his performances in the World Cup with Belgium, where he featured in all three group stage games, in which his team conceded just two goals.




His displays, combined with his contractual situation at Celtic, mean he has a number of clubs keen on securing his signature this summer.

And, according to Belgian daily DH, Boyata wants to make sure he joins a club who are befitting of the level he operated at in Russia, and his entourage have had interest from clubs in Italy, France and Spain.
 


Prior to the World Cup in Russia, Boyata had in fact spoken about his keenness to move forwards towards a new challenge away from Scotland, and it is believed that something could soon materialise.

Celtic legend John Hartson has spoken about the need for the Bhoys to tie Boyata down to a new contract, arguing that the defender's performances in the World Cup could make him worth £40m.


Boyata managed as many as 24 league appearances for Celtic last term, even going on to add to the scoresheet once.

He has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2019, meaning he is now into the final 12 months.
 