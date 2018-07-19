Leeds United Progress On Winger Swoop But Face Derby and West Brom Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have progressed in talks with Brentford for Florian Jozefzoon and are prepared to match their valuation of the winger, but are facing competition from Derby County and West Brom.



The 27-year-old Dutch winger has emerged as target for Leeds this summer and the club have approached Brentford to take him to Elland Road in the coming days and weeks.











Leeds and Brentford have been in negotiations for Jozefzoon’s transfer and the Whites have made considerable progress in the talks with their fellow Championship outfit.



They held a positive round of negotiations over the winger’s proposed transfer and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are ready to match Brentford’s valuation of the player.





However, the Dutchman has attracted interest from more clubs with Derby and West Brom also keen on getting their hands on the Dutch winger this summer.



A bidding war is expected to take place, but Leeds are confident that they have put in the required legwork to take the winger to Elland Road this summer.



Leeds are hopeful of agreeing personal terms with the player as well once they reach an agreement over a fee with Brentford.



Jozefzoon scored seven goals and provided as many assists in the Championship last season.

