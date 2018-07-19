Malcom’s Agent Deals Everton and Tottenham Blow, Serie A Suitors Boosted

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom has revealed that he will soon be speaking to Roma sporting director Monchi and stressed that his client wants a move to Italy in a blow for the Premier League pair.



Tottenham have been in touch with his representatives recently, but Everton are the ones who have been in deep negotiations with Bordeaux over the last few days to reach an agreement for Malcom.











The Toffees want the Brazilian winger and have been confident about agreeing a deal with Bordeaux over the next few days but it seems they could be upstaged by Roma in the chase.



Roma have reportedly opened talks to sign the 21-year-old and Monchi has sounded confident of about taking him to Italy, from under Tottenham and Everton’s noses.





And it seems his confidence was not unfounded as his agent, Fernando Garcia, is expecting to hold talks with the Roma deal-maker soon.



He also added that Malcom still prefers a move to Italy despite Everton’s work over the last few days.



Speaking to TeleRadioStereo, Garcia said: “In the next few hours I will have a word with Monchi.



“The player would like to come to Italy and Roma are very interested.”



Asked if the €40m valuation of the player was appropriate, he said: “I only take care of the boy’s contract.”



Bordeaux have already rejected an Inter offer for Malcom despite the player’s interest in joining them but it seems Roma have the decisive edge in the chase for the winger.

