XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2018 - 12:37 BST

Malcom’s Agent Deals Everton and Tottenham Blow, Serie A Suitors Boosted

 




The agent of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom has revealed that he will soon be speaking to Roma sporting director Monchi and stressed that his client wants a move to Italy in a blow for the Premier League pair.

Tottenham have been in touch with his representatives recently, but Everton are the ones who have been in deep negotiations with Bordeaux over the last few days to reach an agreement for Malcom.




The Toffees want the Brazilian winger and have been confident about agreeing a deal with Bordeaux over the next few days but it seems they could be upstaged by Roma in the chase.

Roma have reportedly opened talks to sign the 21-year-old and Monchi has sounded confident of about taking him to Italy, from under Tottenham and Everton’s noses.
 


And it seems his confidence was not unfounded as his agent, Fernando Garcia, is expecting to hold talks with the Roma deal-maker soon.

He also added that Malcom still prefers a move to Italy despite Everton’s work over the last few days.


Speaking to TeleRadioStereo, Garcia said: “In the next few hours I will have a word with Monchi.

“The player would like to come to Italy and Roma are very interested.”

Asked if the €40m valuation of the player was appropriate, he said: “I only take care of the boy’s contract.”

Bordeaux have already rejected an Inter offer for Malcom despite the player’s interest in joining them but it seems Roma have the decisive edge in the chase for the winger.
 